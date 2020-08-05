Phore Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $19,801.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000783 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006456 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,656,225 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

