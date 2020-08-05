PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of PTY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 490,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,860. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

