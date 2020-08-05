PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.
Shares of PTY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 490,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,860. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.73.
About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund
