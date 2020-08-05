Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PCI)

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund alerts:

PCI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.