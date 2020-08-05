Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,357. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

