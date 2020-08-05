PiplCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $138.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $60,851.77 and approximately $138.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.80 or 0.01997421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00198376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00081458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00109892 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

