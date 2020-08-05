PLATINCOIN Price Tops $5.42 on Major Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $27.11 million and approximately $620,674.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $5.42 or 0.00046111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000110 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,686,830 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here . PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

