Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.83%.

POWL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. 3,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,223. The stock has a market cap of $322.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Powell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.