Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.31

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 6734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRAA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Get Pra Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $251.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Pra Group’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $319,680.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 283,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,316,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,920 shares of company stock valued at $471,074. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,953,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 677,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after buying an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

About Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.