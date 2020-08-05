Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Posts Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Primoris Services updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

PRIM opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Primoris Services has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.06.

PRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

