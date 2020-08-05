Private Vista LLC Acquires New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Vista LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,093,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.