Private Vista LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Private Vista LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after buying an additional 113,970 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $133.59. The company had a trading volume of 171,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average is $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $133.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

