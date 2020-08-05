Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 816 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.7% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,478.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,309. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,009.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,479.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,376.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 43.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

