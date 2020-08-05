QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $205,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 52,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 459,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after buying an additional 52,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.98.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

