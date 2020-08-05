QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.20. 116,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,543. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

