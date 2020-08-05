QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 1,980 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 98,709 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in General Electric by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in General Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,504,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 69,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in General Electric by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. 3,572,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,946,648. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

