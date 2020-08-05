Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.24.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

