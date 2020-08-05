Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RRC opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

