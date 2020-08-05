Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.12 million and $57,255.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.80 or 0.01997421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00198376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00081458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00109892 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,215,172,109 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

