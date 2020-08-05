Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Issues Earnings Results

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Beloit updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

