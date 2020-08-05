Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $675.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $630.00 to $675.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.18.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock traded down $15.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $632.90. The company had a trading volume of 45,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,697. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total value of $2,590,745.89. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,582 shares of company stock worth $121,228,282. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,661,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.