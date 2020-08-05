Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 80.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Reliant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBNC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

