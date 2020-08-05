Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.
Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 80.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Reliant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
NASDAQ RBNC opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBNC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
