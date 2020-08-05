Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Posts Earnings Results

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.53%.

REGI stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 984,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,187. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

