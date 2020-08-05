RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Craig Hallum

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.00.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,291. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day moving average of $241.23. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.47 and a beta of 0.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $1,802,690.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,219,461.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total value of $1,901,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,832,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $26,425,565. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

