Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) Plans Interim Dividend of $2.17

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, July 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 2.165 per share on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$83.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 1-year low of A$72.77 ($49.84) and a 1-year high of A$107.79 ($73.83).

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

