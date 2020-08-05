Robert W. Baird Increases Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $100.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 404,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 83.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 142,485 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after buying an additional 253,455 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $2,595,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

