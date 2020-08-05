Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.41. 24,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,807. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.40.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.