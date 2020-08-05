Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $10,510,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $3,141,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.12. 188,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,890. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

