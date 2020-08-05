Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,478.14. 1,035,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,309. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,009.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,479.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,376.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

