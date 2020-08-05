Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4,727.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.18.

Shares of REGN traded down $15.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $632.90. 45,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $625.81 and its 200 day moving average is $520.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $488,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,238,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.04, for a total transaction of $2,381,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,228,845.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,582 shares of company stock valued at $121,228,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

