Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 377,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,961. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.