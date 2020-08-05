Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 136,163 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 136,163 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $148,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 162,141 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 69,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 450,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.