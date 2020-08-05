Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 22,899 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,899 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Home Depot worth $143,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in Home Depot by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 7,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.30.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.14. The stock had a trading volume of 86,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $269.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

