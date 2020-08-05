SafeInsure Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $685,199.60 and $1.19 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00478577 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00020856 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013190 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003430 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013296 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000267 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 16,267,574 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex.

