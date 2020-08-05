Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Given New $16.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Sandstorm Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 114,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,705. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 73.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

