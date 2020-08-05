Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sapiens International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

SPNS stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. 9,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,978. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.22. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several brokerages have commented on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

