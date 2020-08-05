Schaeffler’s (SHA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.31) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.74) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.50 ($8.42).

Shares of FRA:SHA traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €6.52 ($7.33). 1,651,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.09. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($18.81).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

