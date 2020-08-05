SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.09%.

SPNE traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 178,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,356. The stock has a market cap of $333.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.87. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

