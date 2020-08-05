Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.20-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.48. Sempra Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.20-7.80 EPS.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.41. 103,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,953. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.13.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

