Senior (LON:SNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Senior (LON:SNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.20) ($0.00) by GBX 0.92 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.
SNR stock traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 49.90 ($0.61). 2,071,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.60 ($2.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.84.
In other news, insider David Squires bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($30,150.14). Also, insider Celia Baxter bought 14,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,419 ($91.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,011.07 ($1,292,162.28).
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
