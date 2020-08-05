Senior (LON:SNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Senior (LON:SNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.20) ($0.00) by GBX 0.92 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

SNR stock traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 49.90 ($0.61). 2,071,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.60 ($2.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.84.

In other news, insider David Squires bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($30,150.14). Also, insider Celia Baxter bought 14,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,419 ($91.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,011.07 ($1,292,162.28).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 95.86 ($1.18).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

