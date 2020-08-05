Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Reduced by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Shopify by 180.0% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 277.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $10.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,090.35. The stock had a trading volume of 78,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,773. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,798.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $959.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.49. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.37.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

