SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Earnings Results

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 55.17% and a negative net margin of 68.27%.
NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. SI-Bone has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $547,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $52,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,024 shares of company stock worth $804,671. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.
SI-Bone Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
