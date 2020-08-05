SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Earnings Results

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 55.17% and a negative net margin of 68.27%.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. SI-Bone has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $547,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $52,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,024 shares of company stock worth $804,671. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.