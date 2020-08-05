Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,150 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in Stryker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.48. 40,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,268. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,176 shares of company stock worth $8,962,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

