Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
HUM traded up $8.65 on Wednesday, hitting $399.83. 28,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,295. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $412.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.20.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
