Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $8.65 on Wednesday, hitting $399.83. 28,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,295. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $412.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.20.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.80.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

