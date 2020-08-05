Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.91 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded up $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.04. The stock had a trading volume of 128,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

