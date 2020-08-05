Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after acquiring an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.78. The company had a trading volume of 50,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,410. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

