Sigma Planning Corp Sells 391 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $147.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,336. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $148.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

