Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%.

SND stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.77. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SND shares. ValuEngine downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

