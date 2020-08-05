Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%.

NASDAQ SND traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SND. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

