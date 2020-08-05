Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 29.85%.

Solar Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. 1,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,453. The company has a market cap of $710.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SLRC. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.