Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 25,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,256,150. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,323. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

